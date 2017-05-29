Bishop of King’s Lynn blesses school library and garden

A new classroom, library and reading area were officially opened and blessed by the Bishop of Lynn, the Right Rev Jonathan Meyrick, during a visit to Whitefriars Primary Academy on Wednesday.

The classroom and library were completed last October while the reading garden, which was designed and is used regularly by pupils, was completed in February.

Whitefriars headteacher Mathew Tuckwood said: “We have been trying to encourage more reading and our new library has made a massive difference to the children.”

Pictured above is the Bishop of Lynn, the Right Rev Jonathan Meyrick, with Year 3 pupils at Whitefriars Primary School. mlnf17af05298