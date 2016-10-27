Black cat-themed Bake Off in Downham Market

Downham’s Cats Protection Centre is holding a black cat-themed baking contest in conjunction with National Black Cat Day.

The team at Wards Chase in Stowbridge are hosting the competition on Saturday and are looking for cakes to represent what black cats mean to you.

Entries must be received by 9.30am on Saturday at the latest and will be judged by two local catering representatives.

There is no entry fee but all entries are accepted under the condition that once judged, the cakes can be sold to raise funds for the cats in their care.

Categories are: best flavour, best design/presentation and best junior baker (under 12 years).

A list of ingredients will also be required with the entry for allergy purposes.