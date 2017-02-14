Blood bikers receive Swaffham Lions donation

A Swaffham charity group has made a £500 donation to a vital emergency service charity after receiving a presentation about its work.

Les Spencer and Iain Grimes, who are both volunteers for the SERV blood bikes organisation, gave a talk on their work to the latest meeting of the town’s Lions group.

Formed in 2011, the Norfolk branch of the charity now has 60 volunteer riders and 15 controllers, who work on a rota system.

The group now have eight bikes and two cars, which transport blood and plasma to the main Norfolk hospitals.

Last year, its volunteers made more than 1,000 deliveries of vital supplies, covering around 11,000 miles along the way.

The charity has also begun to transport donor breast milk to hospitals.

Mr Spencer, above left, and Mr Grimes, above right are pictured with Lions president John Collins.