Blooming specimans at Fenland society’s annual show

Blooming marvellous specimens were on show at Terrington St Clement village hall on Sunday during the Fenland Orchid Society’s annual show.

The Fenland, East Anglian and Lincolnshire orchid societies were all represented, while specialist orchid growers Ray Creek and Andrew Bannister, from the Orchid Alchemy, also had stalls at the event.

Fenland Orchid Society annual show at Terrington St Clement Village Hall Steve Clements

There was a chance to explore, discuss and buy unusual orchid plants, outdoor terrestrials, as well as indoor varieties.

Show organiser Roger Gore-Rowe said: “We had a really good show and we had around 120 people come through the door on the day.

“There was a wide-range of species and Hybrid orchids on show and everyone who came went away happy.

“We are still working out how much was made but we are in profit for the day.

Fenland Orchid Society annual show at Terrington St Clement Village Hall Fran Munford

“The main objective of the show is to try to attract a few more members to our group.”

The Fenland Orchid Society, who meet on the first Wednesday of every month at Terrington St Clement Village Hall, welcomes new members.

Anyone interested should contact society secretary Pat Sones on 01366 388421.

For more information on the group, visit: www.fenland-os.org.uk