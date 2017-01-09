Bluebirds soar in song for Outwell church funds

A fundraising military wives concert with the RAF Marham Bluebirds at St Clement’s Church, in Outwell, on Friday raised £1,000 towards in aid of church renovation funds.

The concert attracted 100 visitors to the church and Kate Jackson, chair of the Friends of St Clement’s Church, said: “The choir were absolutely fantastic.

“It’s lovely that we have raised so much money towards one of the on-going projects at the church, but it was a popular evening for everyone.”

Pictured above are the RAF Marham Bluebirds singing their hearts out during the concert at St Clement’s Church, in Outwell. Picture: ADAM FAIRBROTHER mfcp17af01087