Book launch in village is a celebration at Barton Bendish

An event ‘Celebrating Literature’ was held in Barton Bendish Village Hall on Saturday, September 9.

It marked the launch of the book The Life and Hard Time of Mary Caney, by Jill Mason, which is a historical novel set in the village, and much of it is written in the Norfolk dialect.

A number of other authors were also invited along to promote their own books too. Pictured are, Jill Mason with other authors’ at Barton Bendish Village Hall.

