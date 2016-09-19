Book-reading exploits rewarded at Gaywood Library

Gaywood Library held their second Big Friendly Read presentation of the summer on Sunday. Fifty children were booked in to receive their certificates and medals following their book-reading exploits over the summer holidays.

More than 12,000 Norfolk youngsters participated in the challenge, which celebrated 100 years of the world’s favourite storyteller, Roald Dahl.

Pictured with Lynn’s deputy mayor Carol Bower, front, are children with councillor Margaret Wilkinson and Simon Bower, back centre. MLNF16MF09057