Book sale in Hilgay to raise money for charity

A book sale will be held in Hilgay Village Hall on Sunday in aid of a local bereavement charity.

Organiser Ali Dent, of Dent’s Butchers in Hilgay, is back at it again and is this time fundraising for Nelson’s Journey, which supports bereaved children and young people throughout Norfolk.

As well as a cornucopia of books on offer, there will also be CDs, records, DVDs and puzzles to peruse from 10am until 4pm. Refreshments will also be available throughout the day.

The annual charity book sale has been running for more than 30 years and has raised more than £100,000 for charity in that time.

All proceeds from the day will go to Nelson’s Journey.

For more details, contact Ali Dent on 01366 387686.