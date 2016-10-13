Book to have paws-itive effect for King’s Lynn charity

An 87-year-old man from Clenchwarton has written a book, all of the proceeds of which will go to a Lynn-based charity.

Harold Smith’s More Paws for Thought is not the former postman’s first literary work, having written Paws for Thought 10 years ago.

His first book was a compilation of stories he had told during his Pause For Thought radio broadcasts during that time, and his new venture is in response to those who enjoyed reading the first.

It was Mr Smith’s wish that the revenue from this book should go to homeless charity The Purfleet Trust, and so the books will be available from the charity’s shop priced at £5.