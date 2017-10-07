Borough health organisation names a new chairman

The West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which oversees health and social care services in the area, has appointed a new chairman.

He is Dr Paul Williams, a senior partner at the Upwell Health Centre and the CCG’s prescribing and education lead. He has also served as vice-chairman of the Community Education Provider Network for West Norfolk and at one time wrote a column for the Lynn News.

Dr Williams said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as the next Clinical Chair for West Norfolk CCG.

“This is a challenging period for the whole NHS and I am determined to work for the people of West Norfolk to make sure that we continue to deliver the highest standards of healthcare, as locally as possible, as we transform the NHS to make it fit for the 21st century.”

Dr Williams succeeds Dr Ian Mack, who retired both from the role and his practice as a family doctor last month after an NHS career which spanned more than 30 years.

Dr Mack said: “I am happy to be handing over the chairmanship to Dr Williams. He is a passionate believer in the NHS and I am sure that his leadership and drive will help to move the CCG forward as we approach ever more challenging times.”