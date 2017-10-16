Boy, 10, injured in collision with moped near Swaffham supermarket

An investigation has been launched after a 10-year-old boy was injured in an alleged hit and run collision near a Swaffham supermarket.

The boy was cycling out of the rear entrance of the Asda supermarket onto Whitsands Road, between 6 and 6.15pm on Thursday, when he was in collision with a silver or grey moped.

A Norfolk Police spokesman yesterday said the rider of the moped had not stopped at the scene. The boy suffered minor leg injuries.

Police say they want to heard from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have details about the rider of the moped involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Louise Manning, of the Swaffham roads policing unit, on 101.