Boy, 10, pleas ‘do not shut our school’

A 10-year-old boy from Ten Mile Bank has expressed his concerns about the prospect of his school closing in a letter he wrote last week.

Codie Godfrey is a Year 6 pupil at Ten Mile Bank School, and since he found out there were plans to close it, mum Lyndsey said he has become worried about the future for his friends.

10-year-old Codie Godfrey is a pupil at Ten Mile Bank School which is be threatened with closure and has written a letter about his concerns ANL-161113-160917009

Miss Godfrey-Haylett said: “I tried talking to Codie about what was happening but it wasn’t coming across very well, so I said to him ‘if you feel that strongly about it, write it down’.”

Codie did write it down, but his mum was surprised by how much he wrote when she read it.

She said: “He’s normally a one sentence kind of person, so I wasn’t expecting to see all that he wrote.”

In Codie’s letter, he said: “I like Ten Mile Bank School because it is a small school and I am worried about my friends because I used to go to a big school and I didn’t like it there because there was too much bullying. There was some kind and helpful people.

“I never really had many friends till I came to Ten Mile Bank. I am angry at the people trying to shut our school because our school is like another family. If we are scared or worried about stuff we can go to friends or teachers who will try to help.

“I am sad that my friends may not get to be taught at Ten Mile Bank. DO NOT SHUT OUR SCHOOL.”

As Codie, who has been at the school for four years, is a year six pupil, the plans to close the school will not affect him but he fears for those that would see change, should the plans go ahead.

Miss Godfrey-Haylett said: “The children are worried, they don’t want to leave their little village school. The school is the main part of the community, all the children get on and all the teachers know the children.

“Codie has come on leaps and bounds since he started at Ten Mile Bank. He isn’t an angel but the teachers know how to get him to move forward.”

Parents were alerted to the proposals to close the school at a meeting on November 3 by Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust (DEMAT) officials, and have since been “up in arms” about the decision, setting up an action group to try and save the school.

A spokesman for DEMAT said: “We are mindful that the proposals for the future of Ten Mile Bank school are concerning for parents.”

All members of the community have been invited to a consultation on Tuesday, November 22 from 6.30pm.