Boy, 13, takes on fundraising challenges to subsidise trip to Borneo

A 13-year-old boy is taking on a series of fundraising challenges over the next two-years to subsidise a volunteering trip to Borneo.

Callum Moore, from Lynn, is attempting to raise £4,700 by August 2019 to subsidise a four-week volunteering trip to Borneo, where he will help out in local schools and plant trees in an effort to try and recover the loss of the rainforests.

Having raised just under £1,000 already, the King’s Lynn Academy student is hosting a Quiz Night at the Scout and Guide Hut on Station Road, North Wootton, on Saturday, November 11, from 7pm, to add to his ever growing Borneo fund.

He said: “There will be eight sections of the quiz. I can’t wait for the quiz night. We have been practising the questions quite a lot.

“Tickets can be bought on the door and cost £10 for a team of six players.

“There will also be a raffle and refreshments on the night.”

In August, Callum and his father took on a sponsored cycle from Lynn to Old Hunstanton, raising around £600 for his Borneo fund.

To support and donate to Callum’s volunteering trip, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/callum-moore-1.