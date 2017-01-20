Boy, 3, badly injured in collision with car in King’s Lynn supermarket car park

A three-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a broken leg after a collision with a car, which allegedly failed to stop, in a supermarket car park yesterday.

Police were called to the Tesco store, on Lynn’s Hardwick Retail Park, at around 10.30am on Thursday following the incident, which happened near the parent and toddler parking bays.

A spokesman said the boy was in collision with a dark 4x4 vehicle, which failed to stop at the scene.

The boy was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, but was later discharged.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PC Louise Manning, of the Swaffham roads policing unit, on 101.