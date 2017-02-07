Boy and cyclist injured by dog in Downham Market

An eight-year-old boy and a cyclist are said to have been injured by a dog in separate incidents in Downham last month.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the two people were reportedly bitten by a dog which was off a lead Sunday, January 22.

The first incident happened at about 3pm on the Howdale playing field when an eight-year-old boy, who was with his parents, was bitten by a dog causing cuts and bruises.

A short time later at about 3.40pm, a woman in her 60s was cycling along the Denver footbridge and approached by a dog which bit her on the legs causing cuts and bruises.

In both incidents the dog was said to have been off a lead but accompanied by an owner, a man in his late teens or early 20s, and was described as light coloured and was either an Alsatian or a German Shepherd.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the identity of the dog owner.

Witnesses should contact PC Richard Allen at Downham Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.