Brancaster and King’s Lynn pay respects

The busy heart of Lynn came to a halt on Friday as shoppers stopped to pay respects to the dead of two world wars and other conflicts.

A two-minute silence was held in New Conduit Street in a ceremony attended by the borough mayor, David Whitby.

Two-minute silence in New Conduit Street in King's Lynn, on Friday. Photo: PAUL HAMPSON

Standards from the Royal British Legion were on display as passers-by came to a halt and bowed their heads.

On the same day children from Brancaster Church of England VA Primary School went to Brancaster Church for the Service of Remembrance.

They paid their respects at the war memorial in the churchyard.

Brancaster Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School at a Remembrance service on Friday.