Brancaster brews up a storm for charity

A cornucopia of cakes, bakes and brews were on offer at Brancaster Village Hall on Wednesday for the Wednesday Morning Coffee Group’s charity meeting.

Around 44 people came to the coffee morning, which raised almost £500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Organiser Val Carpenter said that the fundraising event went very well, as it was very well attended and a lot of money was raised for a good cause.

It comes just ahead of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning in aid of the charity on Friday, September 30.

Pictured from left: Betty Everett, Brian Everett, Liz Henze, Val Carpenter and Maureen Kimber. MLNF16PM09118.