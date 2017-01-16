Brancaster Primary School tops Tesco competition

Brancaster School recently took part in a competition run by Tesco in Fakenham to produce a stained glass window decoration, winning two individual prizes and also scooping the school prize.

Pictured at the presentation of stained glass window competition prizes to Brancaster Primary School from the Tesco store at Fakenham are Sara Sayer (community champion Fakenham) with winners Tia Wright, 8, and Isaac Golding, 9, holding the winning entries and £10 Tesco gift cards, along with some of the other entries from school pupils.

Picture: PAUL MARSH MLNF17PM01062