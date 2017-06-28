Brancaster Staithe homes plan ‘not compatible’, parish council claims

An application for 12 new homes in a coastal village is “not compatable” with its vision for future development, community leaders have claimed.

Developers are seeking permission to develop a site south of The Close, Brancaster Staithe.

Officers have recommended that West Norfolk Council’s planning committee approve the scheme, subject to the completion of legal agreements on affordable housing provision, during a scheduled meeting in Lynn next week.

But members of the Brancaster parish council have opposed the scheme, arguing it does not accord with the aims of its neighbourhood plan.

They said: “The development of yet more holiday/second homes is not acceptable as it is affordable homes for local people that are needed.”

The authority has also voiced concerns over the extra traffic that would generated, plus what it claims is a lack of adequate parking space or footpaths.

Officers’ report to the planning committee added that more than 30 residents have also raised objections to the application.

But the applicant, Fleur Hill LLP, claimed the parish council had not explained how the scheme breached the terms of the neighbourhood plan.

They claimed the proposal accorded with six of the plan’s policies and pointed out that county transport officers had not raised an objection.

They added that the proposal is due to provide two affordable housing units and fulfils the housing allocation for the village.

Borough planning officials say the proposals can meet their policy needs and those of the neighbourhood plan.

The planning committee is due to discuss the application at Lynn’s town hall on Monday morning.