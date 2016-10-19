BREAKING NEWS: B&M to open second King’s Lynn store, creating more than 60 new jobs

Discount retailer B&M has this morning announced plans to create more than 60 new jobs by opening a second store in Lynn.

The company already has a B&M Bargains branch in the town centre’s Vancouver Quarter shopping precinct.

And it says it will open a second store on the Pierpoint Retail Park on November 25.

The move is expected to double the number of staff the firm employs in the town to around 120. Recruitment is now underway.

In a statement, the company said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of new jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door next month.”