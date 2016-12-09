BREAKING NEWS: Centrica to spend ‘tens of millions’ on new gas power plant at King’s Lynn

A multi-million pound scheme to build a new gas turbine at Lynn’s former power station has been announced today.

Centrica says it will build a new 370MW combined cycle gas turbine on the Saddlebow site, which closed four years ago, as part of a £180 million investment in four sites across England.

Building work on the project, which the firm says will produce enough power for the equivalent of more than 370,000 homes, is due to start in March and is expected to be completed in 2019.

No firm figure has been given for investment in the Lynn site, though officials say it will run into tens of millions of pounds.

Mark Futyan, director of merchant power for Centrica, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be in a position to be breathing life back into the King’s Lynn site, which will once again play a key part in helping to keep the lights on for hundreds of thousands of local homes.”

The work has been announced amid the expected award of new 15-year capacity market contracts to Centrica, which are due to start in 2020.

The deals are expected to be formally confirmed early in the new year.

The firm says the new facility at Lynn will see the existing buildings renovated to accommodate the new plant, as well as the construction of new facilities.

It has also announced plans for two more gas-fired plants at Peterborough and Brigg, North Lincolnshire, plus a battery storage facility at Roosecote in Cumbria.

Jorge Pikunic, managing director of Centrica’s distributed energy and power operation, said: “We’re very pleased to be in a position to make these important investments, which will play a crucial role in securing power supplies and supporting network stability.”