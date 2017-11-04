BREAKING NEWS: Grant Holt leaves King’s Lynn Town for Barrow

Grant Holt has left King’s Lynn Town to join National League side Barrow, the club has just announced.

The news of the 36-year-old’s departure was revealed minutes after the Linnets’ game with Chesham United finished at the Walks this afternoon.

A post on the club’s Twitter feed said: “King’s Lynn Town confirm the departure of Grant Holt who has joined Barrow as a player coach.”

Holt was not named in the squad for today’s game, which Lynn lost 1-0. However, there has so far been no comment from the Cumbrian outfit.

The former Norwich and Wigan striker only arrived at the Walks on October 9, signing on the same as another ex-Norwich player, Simon Lappin.

The pair both made their debuts the following night against Hitchin at the Walks, with Holt making a further two appearances.

The move marks a return to the club Holt played for between 2001 and 2003, where he will link up with recently-appointed manager Adrian Pennock.

