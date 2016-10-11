BREAKING NEWS: King’s Lynn man arrested in money laundering probe

A man from Lynn has been arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending and money laundering following a raid this morning.

The 53-year-old was detained following a joint operation involving police, Trading Standards officials and the England Illegal Money Lending team.

The man, who has not been identified, is currently being questioned by officers.

Tony Quigley, head of service for the England Illegal Money Lending team, said a short time ago: “We will continue to work to combat loan sharks. They can cause untold misery to the most disadvantaged in our communities.

“We would urge anyone with information about loan sharking or victims of loan sharks to contact the team on 0300 555 2222.”

Brian Chatten, community safety and fair trading manager of Norfolk County Council’s Trading Standards unit, added: “We support and work with our partners the England Illegal Money Lending Team, who do a great job in hunting down loan sharks and bringing them to justice.

“The service supported their launch of the Illegal Money Lending Charter in the town earlier in March this year.

“This arrest shows how the team tracks down and take effective action against unscrupulous loan sharks who perpetuate poverty and misery in disadvantaged people’s lives.”