BREAKING NEWS: King’s Lynn quay parking suspended due to high tides

Parking on Lynn’s South Quay will be suspended from midnight tonight for 24 hours because of expected high tides.

Flood alerts were issued by the Environment Agency for Lynn, West Lynn and the Wash frontage, and the coastal area from Hunstanton to the north of Lynn earlier today.

The agency said: “We are expecting high tide levels on the North West Norfolk Coast over the next few days.

“High water point will be during Friday evenings tide. This is due to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. There will be wind blown spray on the sea front.”

West Norfolk Council said the parking restriction will be reviewed throughout the day on Friday.

Several vehicles had to be towed away from the area ahead of the tidal surge which hit the area in December 2013 after drivers failed to collect them before the flood protection gates were closed.