BREAKING NEWS - Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Wisbech woman

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 48-year-old woman from Wisbech.
Police say they launched a murder inquiry yesterday after a post-mortem examination showed Dzilva Butiene had died as a result of a trauma to the abdomen.
Officers were initially called to an address in the town’s Orange Grove last Wednesday.
Cambridgeshire Police says a 46-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.