BREAKING NEWS: Man charged with murder of Wisbech woman

A man will appear in court tomorrow charged with the murder of a Wisbech woman.

Kestutis Bauzys, 46, has been remanded in custody to appear before magistrates in Peterborough tomorrow.

He is accused of murdering 48-year-old Dzilva Butiene, who died at an address in Orange Grove, Wisbech, earlier this month.

He was arrested on Thursday after a post-mortem examination concluded Dzilva, of Oakroyd Crescent, Wisbech, had died as a result of a trauma to the abdomen.

Meanwhile, detectives have renewed their pleas for information about the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Walker, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “I would like to directly appeal to anyone who knew Dzilva or Bauzys to contact us or if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via their online reporting system at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.