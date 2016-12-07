BREAKING NEWS: Man held over knife attack at King’s Lynn home

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in which a second man suffered knife wounds.

Police have this morning revealed that officers were called to an address in Stanley Street at around 7.45pm on Friday night, after concerns were raised for the safety of an injured man.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment on knife wounds to his arms and legs.

A man in his 20s, who is from the London area, was arrested yesterday and is currently in custody awaiting questioning.