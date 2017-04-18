BREAKING NEWS - Shock in West Norfolk as snap general election is called

Political activists in West Norfolk have spoken of their shock after plans for a snap general election were announced this morning.

Prime minister Theresa May has said she wants to hold a poll on June 8 in a bid to stop what she described as her opponents’ “political game playing” on Brexit.

But, a short time ago, West Norfolk Liberal Democrat chairman Simon Wilson suggested it was Mrs May who was playing games to capitalise on their current opinion poll lead.

She said: “I think it’s about the interests of the Conservative Party rather than the country.”

A motion to allow an election to take place will go before the House of Commons tomorrow. Under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, which was meant to standardise the length of Parliamentary terms, a two-thirds majority is required for it to be passed.

North West Norfolk Labour secretary Jo Rust said the announcement had come as a shock, but insisted it was a moment of opportunity for her party.

She said: “We’ve got a government that is intent on imposing cuts on people that have done nothing to deserve it. We see crisis in our NHS.

“I know a lot of people are unhappy and have been buoyed by the policy messages coming out of the Labour party.”

But Conservative East of England MEP Vicky Ford said: “In the past month I have been knocking on doors and talking to people with our Conservative candidates for County Council elections. I have been in areas that have previously seen a strong vote for Labour, Liberal Democrats and UKIP.

“On the doorsteps there is massive support from voters for Theresa May. A general election result with a significant majority will allow her to lead with increased certainty. This will strengthen her negotiation position in the important discussions ahead and deliver the best outcomes for the UK.”

More reaction as we get it.