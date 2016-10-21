BREAKING NEWS: Woman dies following alleged fail to stop crash near King’s Lynn

A woman injured in a crash near Lynn earlier this week, in which one of the vehicles involved allegedly failed to stop, has died.

The woman, who was in her 30s and from the local area, died from injuries sustained in an incident on the A47, between the Pullover and Saddlebow roundabouts on Wednesday evening.

Police say she was a passenger in a blue Vauxhall Zafira which collided with several road signs following an incident which also involved a dark Ford Fiesta.

The Fiesta failed to stop following the incident.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw what happened, or who saw either of the vehicles involved in the incident prior to it, to contact the serious collision investigation unit on 101.