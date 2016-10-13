Breckland Council confirms sport and play grant awards

Grant awards worth around £50,000 have been confirmed for community projects in the Swaffham area.

The funding was approved by Breckland Council’s ruling cabinet, who allocated around £195,000 to 21 projects across the district, during a meeting at the authority’s headquarters in Dereham on Tuesday.

The money will be taken from a district-wide sports and play fund, for which a fresh round of bidding is set to start in the new year.

Charles Carter, the authority’s executive member for growth, said afterwards: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to approve so many bids which will really benefit local communities across the district.

“We received some very high-calibre applications and that is reflected by the large amount of money agreed to support local sport and play projects.”

The area’s big winner is the Swaffham skatepark, which received more than £31,000, while a further £12,000 has been given to the town’s multi-use games area (MUGA).

Elsewhere, the Sporle parish council was given just over £4,000 for the provision of new play equipment, around a third of the £11,000 it had been seeking.

Narborough parish council was also allocated £1,200, just over half of the amount it bid for, to fund new play equipment.

And Weeting parish council was given just over £3,000 towards a new climbing wall.

Around £115,000 remains in the fund for other organisations to apply for.

A new round of bids is expected to open in the new year.