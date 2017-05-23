Breckland Council elects new chairman

Breckland district council has elected a new chairman.

Kate Millbank succeeded Bill Borrett in the civic role at the authority’s annual meeting last Thursday.

She said: “The chairman’s duties often involve opportunities to do things that few get a chance to, so I am looking forward to going to lots of interesting places and meeting a range of people across the district.

“I am slightly apprehensive of chairing the full council meetings, as some of them are very complex, but I know I will have the support of officers and my fellow councillors.”

Mrs Millbank will raise funds for Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis during her year in office, following the death of a friend from a disease.

She said: “It is a slow, painful and frightening disease and I hope with enough funding some form of treatment and possibly even a cure can be found.”

Mr Borrett presented £3,460.93 to the Armed Forces charity – Soldiers, Sailors, Airman and Families, which was his cause during his chairmanship.

He said: “It has been a privilege to represent Breckland and meet so many of its remarkable residents. I am delighted we have managed to raise so much towards this deserving charity that supports military personnel and their families in their time of need.”

Richard Duffield has been appointed as the council’s new vice-chairman.