Breckland councillor resigns over ‘offensive’ comments to hunt protester

A Breckland councillor has resigned tonight after a video emerged of him making lewd remarks to an anti-hunt protester.

Charles Carter, a former member of the council’s cabinet, is stepping down as a councillor for the Saham Toney ward with immediate effect.

The decision, which was announced by the authority a short time ago, follows the release of footage showing him making what the council described as “inappropriate and offensive” comments, while attending a hunt meeting.

Mr Carter had been suspended from the council’s ruling Conservative group earlier in the day, pending an investigation by the Mid-Norfolk Conservative Association.

Council leader William Nunn said this afternoon: “Having been made aware of the video this morning, I was appalled by the conduct of one of my Conservative Councillors who has clearly brought the party and the Council into disrepute as a result of his behaviour.”