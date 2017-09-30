Bring a night out to your workout in Lynn

It’s time to crack out your neon clothing and glow sticks because clubbercise has come to Lynn.

The town’s first clubbercise class took place at Motiv8 on Monday, with some 85 people turning up to exercise in style.

People taking part in clubbercise dance to club anthems from 90s classics. Classes take place on Mondays from 8pm at Motiv8.

Coach Helen Lea said: “We hoped it would be good but it exceeded all expectations. All the feedback we have received has been extremely positive.” Picture: SUBMITTED