Britain’s Got Talent auditions to be held in King’s Lynn

Britain’s Got Talent, one of the UK’s biggest television shows will be auditioning for acts when it visits Lynn’s Corn Exchange later this month.

Open regional auditions are being held at the theatre on Tuesday, October 18.

The producers said: “If you think you’ve got a talent which can impress and entertain, now is the time to show us what you’ve got.

“Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2017.”

Register via the Box Office on 01553 764864, before noon on Monday, October 17, and be at the Corn Exchange for a 7pm start the next day.

Britain Got Talent said: “Feel free to bring your friends along for support as entrance is free to watch, on a first come basis. Please share this!”

The show began in 2006 on ITV1 and has regularly attracted 10 million-plus viewers.

Presented by Ant and Dec and with Simon Cowell as one of the judges it has launched the careers of Susan Boyle, Diversity and Ashley and Pudsey, among others.