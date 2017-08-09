Bryony to open new dance school in King’s Lynn

A 22-year-old woman from Lynn with an extensive theatre background is launching a new dance school with an open day in the town next week.

Bryony Ding will officially open Lynn Academy of Dance and Song (LADS) on the Hardwick Industrial Estate on Monday, which will be ready in time for the forthcoming September term.

Bryony, the new principal of the school, will be taking over the students from Karen Waite’s Lynn Academy of Dancing – with the exception of the adult ladies.

Bryony said: “I am so excited to be starting in such a wonderful new venue and can’t wait to show it off to everyone.

“More than anything, I want LADS to have a happy, friendly, family atmosphere where there will be time and space for everyone, whatever their ability.”

Ballet, tap, jazz, musical theatre, contemporary and commercial classes will be held for younger students, while classes for adults will be developed in tap, dance fitness and ballet.

The new studio at 5 Paxman Road has a professional sprung floor, air conditioning, barres, mirrors, a music room, male and female changing facilities, and a refreshment and waiting area.

Bryony started dancing with Karen at the age of two and subsequently expanded her interests into singing and drama.

Over the past two years, Bryony has been working as Karen’s teaching assistant while studying and preparing for the handover of the school.

She said: “I am so grateful to Miss Karen for all she has done for me and for entrusting her beloved students into my care.”

Bryony attended the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts at the age of 16 where she graduated with the Trinity College Diploma in Musical Theatre in 2014.

She is a well-known face on the amateur dramatics scene locally, with her most recent leading role being in the King’s Lynn Players’ production of Legally Blonde last Autumn.

The new dance principal also had roles in The Addams Family, Sister Act, The Graduate, Whistle Down The Wind and Aladdin over the years.

She is currently choreographing their next production of the musical Into The Woods.

Bryony is holding an open day at the LADS studio on Monday between 2pm and 7pm.

It is an open invitation to any prospective students to view the facilities and register for classes.

Anyone who is interested or unable to attend the event, can contact Bryony on 07864 803995, via: bryony.ding@btinternet.com, or on Facebook at Lynn Academy of Dance and Song.

She is hoping to have an accompanying website up and running soon.