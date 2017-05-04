Bubbles blossom at Hunstanton event

With 58 of the 118 trees in the Henry Le Strange Community Orchard in blossom, the local community gathered for a day of fun and education at the site at Hunstanton’s Community Centre on Saturday.

Orchard Warden Pat Richardson answered questions about all the different varieties of fruiting trees in the orchard and nominated the ‘Warden’s best tree on Blossom Day’ as an eating apple variety called Hunter’s Majestic.

He said: “Everything will be looking good for the Anglia in Bloom and the Britain in Bloom visits later in the year and I know the judges look forward to their visit to the orchard.”

In what has become a tradition on Blossom Day, children were led through the orchard blowing magic bubbles to help the fruit harvest, this year led by Tommy the Clown and his drum.

Local organisations had games and stalls, there was a fun dog show run by The Barking Bugle and Hunstanton’s Concert Band provided an accompaniment to the day.

n Our picture shows Pat Richardson and Tommy the Clown with children and the magic bubbles. Picture: MLNF17EB05500