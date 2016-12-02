Building Bridges for West Norfolk Young Carers

West Norfolk Young carers have recently successfully completed the West Norfolk Carers (WNC) Building Bridges, Breaking Barriers Life Skills Course.

Working with local wellbeing training consultancy LMW Training and Research, and supported by the Carers Trust and Big Lottery, the young carers had the opportunity to take part in a six-week programme which was aimed at helping them develop skills in the areas of stress management & healthy eating, communicating with confidence and time management.

Wellbeing consultant andtrainer Linus Marray-Woods said “Much credit has to be given to these young people who made a commitment to attend the course each week after a day at school or college. In the process they all worked extremely hard to develop a range of useful life skills.”

In relation to their personal achievements, Emma Kandjou (WNC Young Carers Support Worker)said: “All the young carers made so much progress, contributing a little more at each session and taking away the tips and putting them into practice each week.

“Discussing the sessions with their peers was enlightening. The young carers really took full advantage of what was available to them.”

If you would like any information about this Young Carers development programme or any of the support services we provide please contact West Norfolk Carers on 01553 768155