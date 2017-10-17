Building firm clambers over charity obstacles

Staff from housing developer Lovell are pictured above after raising £860 by taking on a giant obstacle course.

The cash is being donated to Voluntary Norfolk to help its Talent Match programme for young people in Lynn.

Lovell regional managing director Simon Medler says: “As part of our commitment to making a positive impact throughout the communities where we work, we’re delighted to have been able to support the important work of Voluntary Norfolk, giving local young people the chance to improve their lives and fulfil their potential.” Picture submitted