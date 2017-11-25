Building firms invited to attend Lynnsport networking event

Building firms and traders are being encouraged to attend a networking event in Lynn next week.

The Meet the Buyer event is being hosted by Lovell, which is working with West Norfolk Council to develop several housing schemes in the town.

The session will take place in Lynnsport’s Wembley Room next Thursday, November 30, between 7am and 1pm.

Lovell regional managing director Simon Medler said: “We place a high value on our supply chain partners and are always interested in meeting subcontractors with the right expertise and experience to work with us.

“Providing opportunities for firms in the area to get involved with our schemes is an important part of ensuring local communities benefit from the investment we provide.”

Alistair Beales, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for corporate projects and assets, added: “This is a great opportunity for local subcontractors to get involved with our major housing schemes.

“When we developed the partnership with Lovell one of the key elements was to bring additional benefits to the area in the form of jobs, apprenticeships and other opportunities. I am delighted these are now coming to fruition.

“I would encourage local subcontractors and suppliers to register, so that they can take advantage of the opportunities on offer.”

Anyone interested should register online via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/meet-the- buyer-tickets-39544104481.