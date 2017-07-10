Burnham Market pupils get a taste for hospitality at hotel visit

Pupils from Burnham Market got a taste of the hospitality industry on a visit to a business in the village last month.

Year six students from Burnham Market Primary School learnt more about the sector on their tour of The Hoste luxury boutique hotels and spa in the North Norfolk village.

A total of 26 youngsters from year six visited the hotel to mark the end of their time at the school.

The Hoste owner Brendan Hopkins said: “We were delighted to welcome Burnham Market Primary School to The Hoste luxury boutique hotels and spa as they celebrate the end of year six.

“It was great to show them the diversity of roles that are within the hotel and we hope the visit will inspire the children to consider the hospitality sector as a possible career choice.

“North Norfolk’s popularity as a tourist destination is growing year upon year and we hope that some of those in attendance are inspired to pursue a career in the industry.”

Pictured are year six Burnham Market pupils outside The Hoste in the village. Photo: SUBMITTED.