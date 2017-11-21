Burnham Market’s Christmas lights switch-on ‘best yet’

Burnham Market’s annual Christmas lights switch-on was hailed the most successful ever by organisers.

Richard Utting, chairman of the Burnham Market Traders’ Association, said: “This is the biggest yet – 500 people turned up.”

Burnham |Market's Christmas tree. MLNF17PB651

Some 30 stalls took up most of the village’s seven greens in the Market Place.

Twenty craft stalls offered a wide range of Christmas gifts whilst ten food stalls tempted customers with everything from a range of wraps, including crispy duck and chicken, to sweet crepes, free-range goat’s meat, mulled wine and the more traditional coffee, tea and cold drinks to wash it all down.

“It was very much a family oriented day,” said Mr Utting.

For youngsters there was a mini fair which included swings and a roundabout.

foxy face peers out from one of the many decorated shop windows at Burnham Market's Christmas lights switch-on. MLNF17PB11653

Father Christmas was there as were actors dressed up as television cartoon characters Peppa Pig and the Paw Patrol.

For the adults local acoustic band, Red Zebra, entertained on the main stage after the Hunstanton Concert Band had played festive music and 17-year-old Olivia, from Cromer, put on a performance that wowed the crowd.

“She was brilliant ... fantastic,” said Mr Utting.

Thousands of lights, bought over the years, twinkled in the natural trees that grow around the greens.

No Caption ABCDE

But more sparkle this year was provided by both shop owners and private householders fringing the Market Place who made a special effort by dressing their premises overall to add even more sparkle to the occasion.

The afternoon finished with the lights switch-on at 5pm, an hour earlier than in previous years.

“We realised that six o’clock was a bit late for our very young visitors,” said Mr Utting.