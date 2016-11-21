Burnham Market shines at Christmas lights switch-on

Burnham Market’s Christmas lights sparkled into life during a switch-on event in the village on Saturday afternoon.

As well as a large tree, lights festooned the growing trees that dot the village’s central market place with yet more lights shimmering and twinkling on the shops and private houses that surround the square.

BURNHAM MARKET CHRISTMAS LIGHTS One youngster can't believe he's really meeting Father Christmas ANL-161121-172635001

Hundreds turned up to enjoy the festivities, which included festive songs performed by Nelson’s Shanty Men, Red Zebra and the Ukulele Elves

Howells Butchers were on hand with traditional hot snacks and there was also Thai food with glasses of mulled wine to wash it all down.

The shops stayed open late for the grown-ups and Father Christmas offered treats to many of the youngsters.

The Lynn Sea Cadets manned a car park on the playing fields to accommodate the crowds.

BURNHAM MARKET CHRISTMAS LIGHTS The lights display ANL-161121-172658001

Staging the event cost Burnham Market’s Traders Association £5,000 and, as the dusk approached, Father Christmas and the Ukulele Elves exhorted the crowd to take part in the countdown to the switch-on.