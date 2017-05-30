Burst sewer pipe ‘causing disruption’ in King’s Lynn

There are sewage issues in Lynn today after a burst sewer pipe was discovered this morning.

Anglian Water are responding to the burst on one of their pumped sewers and have said they are using a number of tankers to removed used water, in the place of the sewer, until the pipe can be repaired.

A statement on their website said: “We appreciate this tankering will cause some disruption to customers living locally and for that we are very sorry.”

They said they will be in touch with customers in the immediate area first thing in the morning.