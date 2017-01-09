Bus firm facing criticism after missed meetings in West Norfolk

A bus company is facing criticism from West Norfolk councillors after missing another meeting.

Representatives from Stagecoach in Norfolk have been invited to speak with members of King’s Lynn Area Consultative Committee (KLACC) at their meetings on three occasions, but have so far not shown up.

A Stagecoach spokeswoman said: “Stagecoach is keen to attend the meetings in question but unfortunately did not receive invitations to the most recent meetings, because of a misunderstanding due to staffing changes.

“We have since contacted the borough council to ensure they have the correct contact details for future meetings.”