Business in King’s Lynn asks for One Warm Coat to keep people warm this winter

A car wash in Lynn is asking customers to bring in ‘One Warm Coat’ this week to give to homeless people in West Norfolk.

Imo Car Wash, in John Kennedy Road, is working in conjunction with Lynn-based the Purfleet Trust to keep people on the streets warm this winter.

The business is inviting people to take advantage of an offer – to have your car cleaned inside and out for £10 – and bring a coat you no longer wear with you at the same time.

The post regarding the coat collection on Imo Car Wash’s Facebook page last Friday said: “Let’s see how many coats we can collect, please share this post. #HelpingLocalPeople #KeepingWarm #HelpingOthers.”

Imo Car Wash started the collections on November 27, and will continue to collection coats until the end of the week.

On Monday, a post on Imo Car Wash’s Facebook page said: “AMAZING, it’s day one and we already have over 40 coats, our post has reached 29,252 so far and all the amazing people sharing it, thank you. Let’s keep Norfolk warm this winter x”

The Purfleet Trust, a charity which supports homeless people in West Norfolk, will distribute the coats once they have been collected.