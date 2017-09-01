230 years so far and still counting

Williams Refrigeration in Lynn is such a popular place to work, that employees stay there for decades, as the latest round of long service awards proves.

Some of the longest serving employees are celebrating a total of 230 years between them, with 20 employees racking up significant milestones.

Tim Smith, managing director of Williams Refrigeration, said: “We think it says something that we have so many employees who stay with us for most, if not all, of their working life.

“We aim to look after our colleagues and promote job satisfaction in all areas, from the factory floor to management.”

Claire Moore, marketing coordinator, has been at Williams for all of her adult working life. She said: “I first started working for Williams at the tender age of 17 and I’m still here 20 years later.

“I’ve seen many changes in this time, not only in the office environment but on a more personal level as well. I’ve celebrated my 18th, 21st and 30th birthdays, my marriage and the birth of my daughter here at Williams. Williams is a great company to work for and has supported me throughout.”

Since its inception in 1980 Williams Refrigeration has been a big boost for the Lynn economy.

There are 200 people working for Williams at Bryggen Road, North Lynn Industrial Estate, but the business is continually expanding and at present provides employment in 15 locations worldwide.

Its commercial refrigeration is supplied to top chefs around the globe.

To mark the long serving achievements a celebratory lunch was held and gifts were awarded.

Staff who have completed 20 years are Alan Murray, Michael Oxborough, Claire Moore, Trevor Howard, Allan Harris, Neville Yaxley and James Woodhouse.

And those with 30 years behind them are Lawrence Matthews, Stuart Howard and Adrian Wilkinson.

Williams Refrigeration offers a comprehensive range of commercial refrigeration including gastronorm cabinets and counters, specialist bakery equipment, coldrooms, merchandisers and blast chillers.

To learn more about Williams extensive product range visit www.williams-refrigeration.co.uk