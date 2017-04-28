Accolade for enterprise agency Nwes for KLIC flagship business centre

Enterprise agency Nwes is celebrating another award in recognition of its new business centre KLIC in Lynn.

Nwes has been announced as Client of the year by the Norfolk Constructing Excellent Club.

Nominated by Feilden & Mawson, architects for the Nwes development of the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC), Nwes received the accolade, which was presented to strategic director, John Balch by Catherine Guelbert and sponsors REAL Consulting, at the ceremony at OPEN in Norwich on April 21.

The Construction Excellence, Norfolk Club strives to maintain the highest levels of innovation, best practice and productivity, and represents the leading construction businesses and industry professionals across the County.

The honour was yet further recognition for Nwes’s flagship business centre in Lynn.

Developed in partnership with New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and West Norfolk Council, KLIC is the latest innovation hub to be delivered by Nwes, offering long-awaited state-of-the-art commercial workspace, business support, access to finance, and business events in West Norfolk.

John Balch said: “To receive the award for Client of the Year was a genuine surprise, but we are proud to be recognised in this way. Our ethos for KLIC has been ‘excellence through innovation’ and this award is acknowledgment that this has been achieved.”

Tenants and clients of KLIC benefit from top-specification office space, modern meeting and conference rooms, and an optimum working environment equipped with the latest technology.

Services delivered by Nwes include high-calibre one-to-one business advice, mentoring and innovation support to accelerate business ideas. Nwes can also provide access to financial sources and funding opportunities, providing the tools for local entrepreneurs and start-up businesses to flourish and further strengthen the local economy.

As part of the local Enterprise Zone, tenants of KLIC also benefit from reduced business rates, superfast broadband, and ‘easy in, easy out’ tenancy terms. A new co-working suite and virtual office solutions are also available.

Mr Balch added: “As with all complex construction projects KLIC presented many challenges and this award is testament to an extraordinary team effort in delivering this unique building on time and under budget. The KLIC project has also been an exemplar of success through partnership and collaboration with particular thanks to Feilden & Mawson, RG Carter, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and the borough council.”

For further information about the Norfolk Constructing Excellent Club, visit http://www.norfolkconstructingexcellence.org.uk/