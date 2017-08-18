Advice on HR solutions for SMEs at meeting in King’s Lynn

Suggestions for small and medium businesses on managing human resources through a Cloud based system will be offered at a meeting at King’s Lynn Innovation Centre.

Award-winning Human Capital Department, named as Innovator of the Year in the Mayor’s Business Awards, will be offering advice on e-HR at the event on Thursday, Septmeber 28.

Said Peter Lawrence, who set up his consultancy business last year: “We believe there is a need for an e-HR solution suited to SMEs that can be tailored to their specific organisational requirements and that is low-cost and friendly.” Time management, holidays and training can be addressed.

To book, call 01553 609968 or email info@humancapitaldept.com