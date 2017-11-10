Advice on pre-nuptial agreements recommended by solicitors firm with offices in King’s Lynn

As divorces are on the rise for the first time in seven years, according to national statistics, solictors Ward Gethin Archer will be holding a free family law advice day to offer expert guidance.

The Office for National Statistics has just released figures which show that for the first time since 2009, the overall rate for divorce in the UK has increased to 5.9 per cent in 2016.

Sarah Fairbrother, who is director and family solicitor at the Lynn office of Ward Gethin Archer said: “As divorce rates are on the rise along with increasingly complex finances, especially those who are in second or subsequent marriages, I strongly recommend couples look to arrange pre-nuptial agreements, or sometimes post-nuptial. While these agreements are not automatically legally binding in England and Wales, they are likely to be upheld, if done properly, and is a way of clearly setting out what each person has brought into the relationship, in case of any later division of assets and final pay-out.”

The advice day takes place at the solicitors’ Watton office on Thursday, November 30. Anyone wishing to book a free 30-minute appointment should call 01953 880812 or visit www.wardgethinarcher.co.uk/adviceday