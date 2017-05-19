Apprentice open evening at King’s Lynn’s Bespak is ‘huge success’

A special open evening at Bespak in Lynn for potential apprentices was hailed a huge success with plenty of interest from people keen to learn more about careers at the manufacturer of complex medical devices.

Existing apprentices at the company were on hand to share stories about their experiences at Bespak and presentations were given on products which the business develops and manufactures.

Representatives from a number of departments talked about their work covering subjects such as tooling, rapid prototyping, development and manufacturing systems. Hands on activities were also available.

The event started with a presentation led by Justine McEwan, people and performance manager, who described Bespak and the type of apprenticeships offered.

She said: “The event was a huge success with more than 50 people in attendance on the night. We currently have 18 apprentices on site and Bespak will be recruiting an additional four apprentices this year.”

Bespak offers various apprenticeship pathways, including engineering technical support, maintenance, toolmaking, injection moulding, quality control and IT.

The qualifications that can be achieved through the scheme include BTEC, PEO, NVQ and HNC. Anyone interested in applying should contact Bespak at Apprenticeship.Recruitment@bespak.com

At its sites in Lynn and Cambridge, Bespak has a diverse team of more than 650 people.